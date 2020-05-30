Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,561 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

