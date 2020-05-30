Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

