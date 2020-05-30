Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.