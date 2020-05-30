Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after buying an additional 426,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Livongo Health by 29.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 215,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,914 shares of company stock valued at $27,930,918. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.