Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTB. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of CTB opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

