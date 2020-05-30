Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

