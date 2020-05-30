Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $90.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49.

