Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after buying an additional 909,242 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $82,479,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after buying an additional 410,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

