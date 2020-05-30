Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

