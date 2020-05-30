Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Forrester Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $31.40 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 million, a PE ratio of 194.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

