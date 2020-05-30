Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $436,000 Investment in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,015 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hanger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Hanger Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.31 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

