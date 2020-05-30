Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $425,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

LPSN opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

