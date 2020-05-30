Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $366,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,415 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $106,670. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $937.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.