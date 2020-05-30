Trexquant Investment LP Invests $440,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

ITB opened at $43.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

