Trexquant Investment LP Invests $424,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

OTTR stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

