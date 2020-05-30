Trexquant Investment LP Invests $424,000 in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

