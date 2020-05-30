Trexquant Investment LP Invests $410,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Exponent stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

