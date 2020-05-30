Trexquant Investment LP Invests $382,000 in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Logitech International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,500,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $4,142,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,463,525.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,785. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

