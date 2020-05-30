Trexquant Investment LP Invests $372,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.