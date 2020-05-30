Trexquant Investment LP Has $436,000 Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after buying an additional 863,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 273,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Compass Point boosted their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.