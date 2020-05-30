Trexquant Investment LP Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.08. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

