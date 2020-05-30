Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 17,432 Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $25.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.