Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vipshop by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $77,743,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,408,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 371,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

