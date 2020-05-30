Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $38,127,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $11,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 56.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $5,526,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,358. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

