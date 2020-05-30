Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 429,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $12.70 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

