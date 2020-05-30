Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Triton International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triton International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $30.50 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,466.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.