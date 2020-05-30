Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 316.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of SP Plus worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

