Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 315.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Imax worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 19.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 4,077.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 379.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 586,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX opened at $12.18 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $716.02 million, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

