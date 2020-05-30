Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 2,405 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $191.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29.

