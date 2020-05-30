Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 22,443 M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

MHO stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.