Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 12,344 Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

