Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Evertec by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evertec by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

