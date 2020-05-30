Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $544.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

