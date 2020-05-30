Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $411.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

