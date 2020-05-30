Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 5,399 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.47. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.