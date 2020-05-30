Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Stake Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Trex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trex by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period.

TREX opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

