Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post sales of $185.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Trex posted sales of $206.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $734.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $774.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $817.39 million, with estimates ranging from $761.30 million to $887.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $10,616,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.65. Trex has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

