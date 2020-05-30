Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $11.99. Transcontinental shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $168.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.04.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

