Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 41,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,281% compared to the typical volume of 765 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabre by 360.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $23,622,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Sabre by 95.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 3,880,203 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $19,887,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

