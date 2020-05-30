Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,810% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

