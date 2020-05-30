Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,810% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.
Shares of EPC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
