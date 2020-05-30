Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,909 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,159% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

