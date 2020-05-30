Traders Buy High Volume of CalAmp Put Options (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 137 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $261.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

