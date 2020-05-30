Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $311.56 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $327.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day moving average of $257.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.