Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,444 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,134% compared to the average daily volume of 378 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.