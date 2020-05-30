Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $33.00. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 8,845,261 shares.

The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

