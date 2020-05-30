TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) PT Set at €26.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.81 ($34.66).

TLG opened at €16.87 ($19.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.91, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.05 and its 200 day moving average is €23.40. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €10.98 ($12.77) and a fifty-two week high of €31.55 ($36.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

