Thomas Mark Ruiz Sells 3,516 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $39,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Mark Ruiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 7,033 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $77,363.00.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $10.91 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. State Street Corp bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in InfuSystem by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

