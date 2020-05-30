Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $21.76, approximately 2,862,283 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,261,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 565.2% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.