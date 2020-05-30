Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) vs. SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Head-To-Head Survey

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and SGOCO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.04 billion 1.27 $235.19 million $0.11 83.09 SGOCO Group $1.58 million 45.58 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0.90% 4.33% 1.23% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 2 10 1 2.92 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats SGOCO Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

