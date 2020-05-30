TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.27. TDb Split shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.70.

About TDb Split (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

